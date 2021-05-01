Haliburton tallied 23 points (8-14 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 10 assists, four rebounds, two steals and a blocked shot over 39 minutes in a 110-106 win over the Lakers on Friday.

With LeBron James returning to action for the Lakers on Friday and De'Aaron Fox (COVID-19 health and safety protocols) remaining out, the matchup looked like a bit of a mismatch on paper, but Haliburton played a key role in helping Sacramento pull off the upset. The rookie led the Kings in scoring and finished with 10 dimes en route to his second double-double in his past four games. Over that stretch, Haliburton is averaging 18.5 points, 9.0 assists, 3.8 boards and 1.8 steals.