Haliburton will not return to Sunday's game against the Mavericks after suffering a left knee injury.

Haliburton was bringing the ball up the court midway through the third quarter and appeared to stumble and land awkwardly on his left knee. The rookie was in obvious pain and had to be helped off the floor. The Kings are yet to provided a diagnosis, but at this point it's very possible that Haliburton misses multiple games.