Haliburton closed with just three points (0-2 FG, 3-4 FT), two assists and one rebound in 16 minutes during Sunday's 121-107 victory over Dallas.

Haliburton was a disaster in the victory, dropping arguably his worst game of the season. The impressive rookie has certainly faded of late and despite the fact he is still a must-roster player, GMs should be lowering their expectations moving forward. He will obviously be better than this on most nights and the solid play of both Delon Wright and Terence Davis was a key factor in this one.