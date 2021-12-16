Haliburton finished Wednesday's 119-105 victory over the Wizards with eight points (4-12 FG, 0-6 3Pt), eight rebounds, nine assists, three blocks and three steals in 36 minutes.

Haliburton missed all six of his three-point attempts and scored just eight points, but he still managed to impact the contest. The second-year guard led Sacramento in assists, rebounds, steals and blocks to finish with a uniquely impressive stat line. Haliburton has been inconsistent in the scoring department this season, but he continues to hold fantasy value thanks to his ability to contribute across the stat sheet.