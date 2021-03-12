Haliburton (calf) finished with five points (2-7 FG, 1-2 3Pt), three rebounds, two assists and one block across 18 minutes Thursday in the Kings' 125-105 win over the Rockets.

Haliburton was back in action to begin the second half of the season after missing the Kings' final four games prior to the All-Star break with a left calf strain. Head coach Luke Walton suggested earlier in the week that Haliburton would likely be limited initially coming off the injury, so fantasy managers shouldn't be too concerned about the low minutes he received. He could be under a restriction for another game or two, but the rookie should eventually reclaim the 30-plus-minute role he typically filled prior to suffering the calf injury.