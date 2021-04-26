Haliburton finished with 24 points (10-20 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight assists, three rebounds and one steal in 37 minutes during Sunday's 117-113 loss to the Warriors.

Haliburton started at point guard against the Warriors and certainly looked comfortable running the offense. The rookie could be in line for a strong finish to the season with De'Aaron Fox (COVID-19 protocols) set to miss up to two weeks of action. It is unlikely he is available in competitive formats but if for some reason he is floating on your waiver wire, be sure to rectify that as soon as possible.