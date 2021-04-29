Haliburton posted 13 points (6-14 FG, 1-3 3Pt), eight assists and one steal in 30 minutes Wednesday in the Kings' 154-105 loss to the Jazz.

While starting the past three games at point guard in place of De'Aaron Fox (COVID-19 health and safety protocols), Haliburton has averaged 17.0 points, 8.7 assists, 2.7 rebounds, 1.7 steals and 1.7 three-pointers in 34.3 minutes per contest. Given that he's only converting at a 26.3 percent rate from downturn during that span -- a far cry from his 40.5 percent season-long rate -- Haliburton probably has more scoring upside than he's shown since re-entering the starting five. Fox is expected to miss at least two more games, so Haliburton should continue to deliver elevated production through the weekend.