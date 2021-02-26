Haliburton (calf) will not play Friday against the Pistons, James Ham of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Haliburton was initially considered doubtful ahead of Friday's contest, so it's not very surprising to see him inactive against Detroit. Cory Joseph and Kyle Guy could see increased run in his absence.
