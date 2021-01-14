Haliburton registered 17 points (7-10 FG, 3-4 3Pt), five rebounds, nine assists and a steal across 31 minutes off the bench during Wednesday's loss against the Blazers.

Haliburton came off the bench once again but scored in double digits for the eighth straight contest while also ending just one assist shy of what would've been his first double-double. The 17 points tied Haliburton's season-best output, and he has been a reliable scoring weapon off the bench for Sacramento of late. Since missing two games in early January, Haliburton is averaging 14.6 points per game while shooting 54.9 percent from the field and 53.6 percent from three-point range over his last five games.