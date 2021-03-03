Haliburton (calf) will not play Wednesday against the Lakers or Thursday against the Trail Blazers, James Ham of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Left calf soreness will keep Haliburton out for a fourth consecutive game Thursday, and we won't see the rookie again until after the All-Star break. He was on a 12-game tear before suffering the injury, as he averaged 17.1 points on 52.3 percent shooting, 5.3 assists, 3.3 rebounds and 1.8 steals in 31.9 minutes. As Haliburton sits out Wednesday and Thursday, Kyle Guy and Cory Joseph are candidates to see extra minutes again. However, coach Luke Walton has mostly leaned on his core players for more minutes over the past two games.