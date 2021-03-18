Haliburton scored 17 points (5-12 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 4-5 FT) to go along with two rebounds and four assists across 33 minutes in Wednesday's win over the Wizards.

Haliburton was reportedly still on a minutes limit entering the game, though he topped 30 minutes for the first time in four games since returning from a calf injury. It was also by far his best game in the span, as he had combined to score only 17 points in his first three games back. Haliburton appears to be nearing full strength again and should get plenty of run to close the season as the team's starting shooting guard.