Haliburton recorded a career-high 21 points (8-15 FG, 5-9 3Pt) and added four assists, three rebounds and two steals across 30 minutes off the bench in Wednesday's 116-111 win over the Celtics.

Haliburton was one of three Sacramento players that scored at least 20 points, and he was particularly sharp from deep, converting five of his long-range attempts while also drilling a spectacular buzzer-beating triple at the end of the third quarter. He's been a steady source of offensive production for the Kings, scoring in double figures in all but five games. The rookie is also chipping in 5.4 assists, 3.7 rebounds and 1.2 steals per contest.