Haliburton generated 10 points (4-10 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 11 assists, six rebounds, one steal and one block over 33 minutes in Friday's 126-124 win over the Raptors.

Haliburton has been effective for the Kings early in his rookie season, and he posted his first career double-double in Friday's win over Toronto despite coming off the bench. He was inefficient from the perimeter against the Raptors, but he had his third double-digit scoring total in the last four games and was still a key offensive force in the win.