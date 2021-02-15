Haliburton posted 22 points (9-14 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds, four assists and two steals across 31 minutes in Sunday's 124-110 loss to the Grizzles

The Kings started DaQuan Jeffries at the three, and Haliburton was usually his direct pivot in the second unit. The rookie was easily the better option on Sunday, and the Kings look their best when Fox and Haliburton are running together. The Kings continue to tinker with their lineup as they try to find an ideal frontcourt situation, and Haliburton is sometimes at the mercy of Harrison Barnes' placement in the lineup. However, Haliburton can play three positions, giving him ample opportunity to log significant time.