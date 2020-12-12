Haliburton finished with just five points (2-4 FG, 1-2 3Pt), three rebounds, two assists and two steals in 20 minutes during Friday's 127-102 loss to Portland.

Haliburton was quiet in his professional debut, playing 20 minutes off the bench in Friday's loss. There has been some talk he could be in the starting lineup for the Kings come opening night. Whether or not he supplants Buddy Hield remains to be seen; however, he should find himself in a sizeable role right out of the gate no matter his designated title. While he is not a must-roster player at this stage, he is worth keeping an eye on moving forward, especially if you value assists and steals.