Haliburton scored 12 points (5-10 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT) to go along with six assists, one rebound and one steal across 31 minutes in Monday's loss to the Pelicans.

Haliburton re-entered the starting lineup in the absence of Buddy Hield (illness), though he maintained a typical workload. He also delivered a relatively standard line, though he is averaging 6.0 assists across his last eight contests -- a slight increase over his season-long line.