Haliburton (knee) said Monday that he doesn't expect to miss any time during his offseason training program this summer, James Ham of NBC Sports Bay Area reports. "We feel like we dodged a bullet in a sense," Haliburton said, in reference to the left knee injury that sidelined him for the Kings' final eight games.

Haliburton's knee injury did little to ruin what was unquestionably a stellar rookie season for the No. 12 overall pick. He emerged as a starter in the backcourt for the Kings before his season came to an end May 2 in Dallas, where he sustained what appeared to be a serious injury. Fortunately, Haliburton's follow-up MRI cleared him of any ligament damage, and he sounds like he could soon be cleared to resume basketball activities following a two-week shutdown period. A healthy Haliburton should remain a cornerstone player for Sacramento heading into the 2021-22 season.