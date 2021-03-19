Haliburton will continue to have a minutes restriction Friday against Boston, Jason Jones of The Athletic reports.
Haliburton's playing time has been restricted over the past several games after returning from a left calf injury. The 21-year-old played 33 minutes in Wednesday's win over Washington and could see a similar workload against the Celtics on Friday.
More News
-
Kings' Tyrese Haliburton: Plays 33 minutes•
-
Kings' Tyrese Haliburton: Starting, on minutes limit•
-
Kings' Tyrese Haliburton: Remains on minutes restriction•
-
Kings' Tyrese Haliburton: Modest numbers in return•
-
Kings' Tyrese Haliburton: Avoids injury report•
-
Kings' Tyrese Haliburton: Out Wednesday, Thursday•