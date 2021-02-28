Haliburton (calf) will not play Sunday against the Hornets, Jason Anderson of The Sacramento Bee reports.
Haliburton is still dealing with left calf soreness and has been ruled out for Sunday's matchup with the Hornets. As a result, Cory Joseph should see increased run in the Kings' backcourt. Haliburton's next chance to return will be next Wednesday against the Lakers.
