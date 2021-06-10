During a recent appearance on JJ Redick's 'The Old Man & the Three' podcast, Haliburton indicated that he's fully recovered from the knee injury that cost him the final eight games of the season. "I'm 100 percent," Haliburton said. "I'm doing all of my workouts 100 percent right now. I feel perfectly fine. I think more than anything it was a scare."

Last month, it was reported that Haliburton did not expect to miss any time over the summer, but it's nonetheless encouraging to hear it from the player himself. The Iowa State product had a fantastic rookie season, averaging 13.0 points, 5.3 assists, 3.0 rebounds, 1.3 steals and 2.1 threes across 57 games before sustaining the knee injury against Dallas on May 2. Haliburton finished the season with a 47-41-86 shooting line, and he'll head into 2021-22 as a player who will likely be a popular mid-round target in season-long fantasy formats.