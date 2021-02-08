Haliburton had 13 points (5-9 FG, 3-4 3PT), six assists, two rebounds and one steal in Sunday's win over the Clippers.

Coming off of a season-high 23 points in Saturday's win over Denver, Haliburton had another well-balanced effort as the Kings, who notched their seventh win in eight games. Haliburton remains start-able in most leagues, though his value takes a slight dip this week with the Kings having only three games on the schedule.