Haliburton had 14 points (6-12 FG, 2-6 3Pt), seven assists and three rebounds in Saturday's loss to Orlando.

With De'Aaron Fox (knee) sitting out, Haliburton was able to make his second start of the season, and while he provided another balanced line, it was somewhat of a disappointment that he saw only 27 minutes. Nonetheless, Haliburton has scored in double-figures in five straight games, and he's averaging 17.2 points, 5.2 assists, 2.8 rebounds and 1.6 steals in that span, while shooting 57.9 percent from the field and 56.7 percent from three (6.0 3PA/G).