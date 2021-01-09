Haliburton registered 15 points (5-10 FG, 5-7 3Pt), two rebounds, eight assists, two steals and a block across 29 minutes off the bench in Friday's loss against the Raptors.

Haliburton ended as the Kings' third-highest scorer with his 15-point effort off the bench, but he also ended just two assists shy of what would've been the first double-double of his career. Haliburton has been impressive this season for the Kings, scoring in double digits in five straight games and in six of his first seven NBA games while also drilling 52.9 percent of his three-point attempts thus far.