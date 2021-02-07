Haliburton finished with 23 points (8-12 FG, 4-7 3PT, 3-3 FT), six assists, four rebounds, two steals and one block in Saturday's win over the Nuggets.

After setting a new career-high with 21 points against Boston on Wednesday, Haliburton had an even more impressive performance Saturday, helping lead the Kings to their third straight win. The guard has been an immediate-impact player for Sacramento, and he's one of only a handful of rookies who have been fantasy-relevant this season. Over the last two games, Haliburton has totaled 44 points, seven rebounds, 10 assists, four steals, one block and nine three-pointers.