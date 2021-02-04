Haliburton recorded 21 points (8-15 FG, 5-9 3Pt), four assists, three rebounds and two steals across 30 minutes off the bench in Wednesday's win over the Celtics.

Haliburton was one of three Sacramento players that scored at least 20 points, and he was particularly sharp from deep -- he converted five of his long-range attempts while also drilling a spectacular buzzer-beating three-pointer at the end of the third quarter. Haliburton has been a steady source of offensive production for the Kings, and he has scored in double digits in all but five games to date -- very consistent numbers for a rookie that has come off the bench in all but one of his appearances this season.