Haliburton finished with two points (1-3 FG, 0-1 3Pt), three boards, two assists, and two blocks in 23 minutes of a 128-123 loss to New Orleans on Sunday.

Haliburton had enjoyed a hot start to his rookie year with double-digit scoring totals in nine of his first 10 games before a recent scoring drought came to an end. He's still seeing significant time on the floor but has taken just 10 shots from the floor over the last two games. He'll face the Clippers on Wednesday.