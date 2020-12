Haliburton will be limited to 15 minutes during Tuesday's preseason game against Golden State, Matt George of Sports 1140 KHTK Sacramento reports.

The rookie saw heavy playing time during Sunday's exhibition as he had 11 points (5-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 0-1 FT), seven assists, six rebounds, one steal and one block in 30 minutes, so the Kings will limit his workload Tuesday. Haliburton isn't dealing with any sort of injury, but the team is just expressing caution in the preseason.