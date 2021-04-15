Haliburton will come off the bench Wednesday against Washington, Jason Anderson of The Sacramento Bee reports.

The 21-year-old started Monday and had 12 points (5-10 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six assists, one rebound and one steal in 31 minutes, but he'll move back to the bench with Buddy Hield (illness) returning from a one-game absence. Haliburton should still see plenty of playing time as Sacramento's sixth man.