Haliburton had 15 points (5-7 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six assists and one rebound in Sunday's loss against the Suns.

Haliburton had a two-point, five-assist game Saturday versus Phoenix but fared much better during the rematch. He has established some value despite not starting any of his first three regular-season games. Haliburton is averaging 9.7 points and 5.0 assists across 27.7 minutes.