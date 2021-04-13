Haliburton will start in Monday's game against the Pelicans.

Haliburton has come off the bench for the last two games, but with Buddy Hield (illness) out, he's back in the starting lineup. Ultimately, Haliburton has been equally effective whether starting or coming off the bench. Over the last five games, he's averaged 10.4 points, 6.0 assists, 2.4 rebounds and 1.0 triple across 31.8 minutes per game.