Haliburton will start in Monday's game against the Pelicans.
Haliburton has come off the bench for the last two games, but with Buddy Hield (illness) out, he's back in the starting lineup. Ultimately, Haliburton has been equally effective whether starting or coming off the bench. Over the last five games, he's averaged 10.4 points, 6.0 assists, 2.4 rebounds and 1.0 triple across 31.8 minutes per game.
More News
-
Kings' Tyrese Haliburton: Heads back to bench•
-
Kings' Tyrese Haliburton: Double-doubles in Monday's win•
-
Kings' Tyrese Haliburton: Drills six threes in victory•
-
Kings' Tyrese Haliburton: Goes for 17-7-5•
-
Kings' Tyrese Haliburton: Goes for career-high 28•
-
Kings' Tyrese Haliburton: Remains on minutes restriction•