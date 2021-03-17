Haliburton will start Wednesday's game against the Wizards and be on a minutes limit, Franklin Cartoscelli of Sports 1140 KHTK reports.

Haliburton has played in each of the past three games after returning from a calf injury. This is his first start since then (and his first start since Feb. 12), but the rookie will remain on a minutes limit. Over the past two contests, Haliburton has totaled 12 points, seven rebounds, seven assists, three steals and one block in 52 minutes.