Haliburton totaled 17 points (7-15 FG, 3-7 3Pt), seven rebounds, six assists, three steals and one block in 35 minutes during Wednesday's 128-124 victory over the Bulls.

Haliburton played the best game of his young career, destroying the Bulls in the final quarter to seal an impressive victory. De'Aaron Fox (hamstring) left the game and was unable to return, vaulting the rookie into an enhanced role. Based on what we have seen over the past two weeks, Haliburton is worthy of a standard league roster spot, even without the Fox injury. If Fox is forced to miss time, Haliburton is likely to receive an uptick in playing time and could make a solid claim for rookie of the year honors.