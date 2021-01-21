Haliburton and the Kings will not play Sunday and Monday against the Grizzlies after the games were postponed, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.
As of now, Friday's game against the Knicks will go on as scheduled, but the Kings will not play their Sunday-Monday back-to-back due to COVID-19 contact tracing within the Grizzlies organization.
