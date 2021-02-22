Haliburton recorded 23 points (10-16 FG, 3-6 3Pt), eight assists, five rebounds, two steals and one block in the Kings' 128-115 loss to the Bucks on Sunday.

Haliburton was one of the few bright spots in the Kings' seventh-straight loss. The rookie has capitalized on more opportunities with Harrison Barnes (foot) missing his third straight game. Haliburton has played at least 30 minutes in five straight and 13-of-15 games, so even when Barnes is active, the guard has gotten consistent playing time. Haliburton is a do-it-all guard, averaging 12.4 points, 5.2 assists, 3.4 rebounds and 1.2 steals per game this season and has a bright future in the league.