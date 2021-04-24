Haliburton will start while De'Aaron Fox (COVID-19 protocols) is out, Jason Jones of The Athletic reports.
Haliburton will be the Kings' starting point guard while Fox is sidelined. Haliburton's play has tailed off lately, but he's generally played well as a starter. In his 15 starts, Haliburton has averaged 14.1 points, 5.3 assists and 2.5 rebounds in 31.9 minutes.
