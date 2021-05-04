Haliburton (knee) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Thunder, James Ham of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Haliburton underwent an MRI after suffering a knee injury Sunday, but the team has yet to receive the results. An update on the guard's status should arrive within the next few days. Delon Wright should receive an uptick in playing time until Haliburton is cleared to return.
