Kings' Vanja Marinkovic: Selected by Sacramento
Marinkovic was selected by the Kings with the 60th overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft.
The last pick in the draft, Marinkovic reigns from Serbia and at 6-foot-7, he boasts great size for the shooting guard position. It's unclear whether or not the 22-year-old is going to look to immediately join the Kings this season or be a draft and stash player.
-
Injuries to watch this offseason
Which injuries will you have to keep an eye on in the offseason? We've got the rundown on who...
-
Week 26 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the NBA season.
-
Week 26 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? Yes, some leagues play until the bitter end.
-
NBA Rookie Watch
Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...
-
Week 25 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...