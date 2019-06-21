Kings' Vanja Marinkovic: Selected by Sacramento

Marinkovic was selected by the Kings with the 60th overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft.

The last pick in the draft, Marinkovic reigns from Serbia and at 6-foot-7, he boasts great size for the shooting guard position. It's unclear whether or not the 22-year-old is going to look to immediately join the Kings this season or be a draft and stash player.

