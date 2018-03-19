Kings' Vince Carter: Back with team Monday
Carter rejoined the Kings on Monday after missing Saturday's game against Utah due to a personal issue, James Ham of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Carter was unavailable for the past two games after his grandmother passed away, but he's rejoined the Kings and will be available for Monday night's showdown with the Pistons. Like most of Sacramento's veterans, Carter's role has fluctuated on a near-nightly basis, but eh has logged at least 20 minutes in four his last eight games. However, Carter has picked up two DNP-CDs, while playing just nine minutes in another contest, over that span.
