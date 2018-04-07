Kings' Vince Carter: Coming off bench Friday vs. Grizzlies

Carter will come off the bench in Friday's game against Memphis, Jason Jones of The Sacramento Bee reports.

Carter was previously announced as a starter for Friday's game but was pulled in a last minute swap. He'll figure to see his typical role off the bench that he's had for much of the season.

