Kings' Vince Carter: Fills out stat sheet off bench
Carter tallied 12 points (5-12 FG, 2-7 3Pt), eight rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block across 31 minutes in Saturday's 106-98 win over the Nuggets.
The ageless veteran has now surprised on two occasions over the last three games in which he's seen action, with Saturday's effort marking his second double-digit scoring effort in that span. Carter exploded for a season-high 24 points in 30 minutes against the Cavaliers on Dec. 27, and as he'd done in that contest, he remained aggressive in his extended stretch of playing time Saturday. The 40-year-old equaled the season-high 12 shots he'd put up versus Cleveland while also hauling in a season-high number of rebounds. While the resurgent effort was undeniably eye-opening, it's highly unusual for Carter to see anywhere close to the degree of playing time he logged Saturday -- especially on a rebuilding Kings squad -- making it extremely difficult for him to become relevant in even the deepest of formats.
More News
-
Fantasy basketball: Sit Devin Booker
SportsLine's projection model tells you who to sit and who to start in your fantasy basketball...
-
Injury updates: Harden hamstrung
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
You've been waiting a long time for them, and Isaiah Thomas and Blake Griffin are back and...
-
Top Waiver-Wire Targets
He’s got plenty of potential, and now Marquese Chriss is starting to find a role. He’s worth...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings: Start Lee
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Buy or sell: Keep Kanter, Embiid?
Got a glut in your frontcourt? We take a look at four big men who you might want to consider...