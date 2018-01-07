Kings' Vince Carter: Fills out stat sheet off bench

Carter tallied 12 points (5-12 FG, 2-7 3Pt), eight rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block across 31 minutes in Saturday's 106-98 win over the Nuggets.

The ageless veteran has now surprised on two occasions over the last three games in which he's seen action, with Saturday's effort marking his second double-digit scoring effort in that span. Carter exploded for a season-high 24 points in 30 minutes against the Cavaliers on Dec. 27, and as he'd done in that contest, he remained aggressive in his extended stretch of playing time Saturday. The 40-year-old equaled the season-high 12 shots he'd put up versus Cleveland while also hauling in a season-high number of rebounds. While the resurgent effort was undeniably eye-opening, it's highly unusual for Carter to see anywhere close to the degree of playing time he logged Saturday -- especially on a rebuilding Kings squad -- making it extremely difficult for him to become relevant in even the deepest of formats.