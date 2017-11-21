Kings' Vince Carter: Goes through practice Tuesday

Carter (illness) was a participant in Tuesday's practice, James Ham of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Carter has missed seven consecutive games while working through kidney stones, but appears to be on the brink of making a return to the lineup. He was a full participant at Tuesday's practice and if everything responds well to the increase in activity, Carter should be good to go ahead of Wednesday's matchup with the Lakers. That said, another update should be provided following the team's morning shootaround.