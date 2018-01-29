Kings' Vince Carter: Has great shooting night with five treys in loss
Carter tallied 21 points (7-12 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 2-3 FT), six rebounds, an assist, a steal and a blocked shot in 27 minutes during Sunday's 113-98 loss to the Spurs.
In what seems to be a direct contradiction from the Kings organization where they've said that the young guys will see more minutes, the ageless wonder continues to churn out great stat lines. There was ample reason for this output on Sunday as Garrett Temple (ankle) was out, and Buddy Hield and Bogdan Bogdanovic couldn't seem to buy a basket in the early going. Carter was most recently pushed out of the lineup by the excellent play of rookie Justin Jackson, but it seems Carter will continue to have some kind of role if and when other starters are struggling. At the moment, he only warrants ownership in deeper formats.
