Kings' Vince Carter: Just three points in win
Carter managed three points (0-4 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), three rebounds and two assists during the Kings' 94-93 win over the Grizzlies on Friday.
Carter has been a non-factor for much of the season and Friday's performance was no different. It is becoming apparent that the 22-year veteran's days are winding down, as he is averaging a career low 5.3 points over 56 games played this season.
