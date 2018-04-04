Kings' Vince Carter: Modest line in Tuesday's spot start

Carter delivered seven points (2-4 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds and one assist across 21 minutes in Tuesday's 97-94 loss to the Suns.

The veteran fought through an ankle injury that caused him to briefly exit the game late in the second quarter and produced a modest stat line overall. Carter's inclusion in the starting five at power forward was part of a small-ball approach by head coach Dave Joerger, and it also came as a result of absences on the part of Zach Randolph (personal) and Skal Labissiere (ankle). It's likely that Carter reverts back to his usual second-unit role as soon as the Kings' Friday tilt against the Grizzlies.