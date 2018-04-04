Kings' Vince Carter: Modest line in Tuesday's spot start
Carter delivered seven points (2-4 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds and one assist across 21 minutes in Tuesday's 97-94 loss to the Suns.
The veteran fought through an ankle injury that caused him to briefly exit the game late in the second quarter and produced a modest stat line overall. Carter's inclusion in the starting five at power forward was part of a small-ball approach by head coach Dave Joerger, and it also came as a result of absences on the part of Zach Randolph (personal) and Skal Labissiere (ankle). It's likely that Carter reverts back to his usual second-unit role as soon as the Kings' Friday tilt against the Grizzlies.
More News
-
Kings' Vince Carter: Starting Tuesday•
-
Kings' Vince Carter: Plays six minutes Tuesday•
-
Kings' Vince Carter: Back with team Monday•
-
Kings' Vince Carter: Unavailable Saturday for personal reasons•
-
Kings' Vince Carter: Turns back clock in Friday's win•
-
Kings' Vince Carter: Has great shooting night with five treys in loss•
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....
-
Injury analysis: Wounded Warriors
With the season wrapping up, Fantasy owners will have to play the last few weeks without Stephen...
-
Handling the tank-a-thon
When teams turn the keys over to the young guys, Fantasy players can benefit. We take a took...