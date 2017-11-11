Kings' Vince Carter: Out again Saturday
Carter (illness) remains out Saturday against the Knicks, Sean Cunningham of ABC 10 reports.
The veteran will miss a second straight game as he deals with kidney stones. Carter's next chance to play will come Monday versus the Wizards in D.C.
More News
-
Kings' Vince Carter: Out sick Thursday•
-
Kings' Vince Carter: Questionable against Philadelphia•
-
Kings' Vince Carter: Sees nine minutes in Wednesday's loss•
-
Kings' Vince Carter: Will be rested Monday vs. Trail Blazers•
-
Kings' Vince Carter: Out Friday vs. Spurs•
-
Kings' Vince Carter: Agrees to one-year deal with Kings•
-
Injury updates: Kawhi, Porzingis healing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Stock Watch: Lonzo trending down
We take a look around the league at who is improving their play of late, and who is moving...
-
Trade analysis: Bledsoe finds a home
The Suns finally moved on from Eric Bledsoe, sending him to the Bucks for center Greg Monr...
-
Waiver wire: Don't miss Mitchell
He missed out on Donovan Mitchell last week, but Alex Rikleen isn't about to repeat that with...
-
Week 4 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Sell-high: Klay losing value?
Looking to make a trade? Here are some players to consider moving while their value is hig...