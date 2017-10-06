Kings' Vince Carter: Out Friday vs. Spurs
Carter will not play during Friday's exhibition game against the Spurs for rest, Sean Cunningham of ABC 10 Sacramento reports.
The 40-year-old will take the Kings' second preseason game off so coach Dave Joerger can get a better look at some of the young guys. In Carter's stead, the likes of Justin Jackson and Bogdan Bogdanovich could see the most run at small forward.
