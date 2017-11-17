Kings' Vince Carter: Out Friday vs. Trail Blazers
Carter (illness) has been ruled out for Friday's tilt against the Trail Blazers, Trail Blazers' beat reporter Casey Holdahl reports.
Carter will miss his fifth straight contest as the veteran continues to battle kidney stones. Look for rookie Justin Jackson to continue to see a bump in minutes, who is averaging over 27 minutes a game with Carter out.
