Kings' Vince Carter: Out of starting five Thursday

Carter has been replaced by Justin Jackson in the Kings' starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Heat, James Ham of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

It's unclear if Carter will play off the bench or take a DNP-Coach's Decision considering his status as a veteran. As a result, he makes for a risky DFS option.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories