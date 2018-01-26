Kings' Vince Carter: Out of starting five Thursday
Carter has been replaced by Justin Jackson in the Kings' starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Heat, James Ham of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
It's unclear if Carter will play off the bench or take a DNP-Coach's Decision considering his status as a veteran. As a result, he makes for a risky DFS option.
More News
-
Kings' Vince Carter: Will enter starting five Monday•
-
Kings' Vince Carter: Sinks five three-pointers in loss•
-
Kings' Vince Carter: Taking backseat to younger players•
-
Kings' Vince Carter: Fills out stat sheet off bench•
-
Kings' Vince Carter: Scores 24 points in 30 minutes•
-
Kings' Vince Carter: Picks up DNP-CD•
-
Scouting out Dynasty sleepers
Going deeper into dynasty formats, Alex Barutha looks at sleeper candidates like Jarrett Allen,...
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire targets
In limited minutes, Wayne Ellington keeps rising up the ranks of 3-point scorers. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
J.J. Redick is expected to miss at least two weeks with a cracked fibula. Jeff Stotts updates...
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
Halfway through the season, trends becomes more noticeable. Juan Blanco breaks down who's trending...
-
Waiver Wire: Ellington firing away
With the trade deadline coming up, Greg Monroe could end up making a big impact for you.
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.