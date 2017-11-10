Kings' Vince Carter: Out sick Thursday
Carter (illness) will be sidelined for Thursday's matchup against the 76ers, Sean Cunningham of ABC 10 Sacramento reports.
Carter was listed as questionable heading into the contest, and has ultimately been ruled out. The veteran has only had a small role in the rotation so far this season, so his absence is unlikely to a significant impact. He will try to recover in time for Saturday's game against the Knicks.
