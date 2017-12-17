Kings' Vince Carter: Picks up start Sunday
Carter will be in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Raptors, Doug Smith of the Toronto Star reports.
De'Aaron Fox will miss Sunday's game with a quad injury, so Carter will slide into the starting five for the first time this season. The 40-year-old is averaging just 2.9 points over 13.2 minutes per game this season, so he doesn't offer much fantasy potential even in a starting capacity Sunday.
